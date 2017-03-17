Donald Trump: ‘I’m 100 Percent Behind’ Obamacare Replacement Plan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump met with members of the Republican study committee at the White House today, endorsing the House effort to replace Obamacare.

“I want everyone to know, I’m 100 percent behind this,” Trump said after the meeting.

The president griped that the media was not reporting fairly on the bill.

“They have not been giving it a fair press. The press is — as you know, in many cases, I call it the fake news. It’s fake news,” he said. “This is gonna be great for people.”

Trump remarked that most of the members of the meeting were opposed to the bill, but that after the meeting they were ready to support the bill.

“These folks were noes — mostly noes yesterday, and now, every single one is yes,” he boasted.

But Trump still appeared open to some improvements to the bill, speaking in support of the ultimate product.

“This is a great plan. This is going to be fantastic,” he said.

The Republican Study Committee, once a collection of house upstart conservatives, has become more moderate in recent years as the more conservative members founded the “Freedom Caucus.”

But Trump appeared delighted that they were now in support of the bill.

“I just want to thank you folks and we’re gonna have a great, great health care plan,” he said.