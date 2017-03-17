Gabby Giffords, Mark Kelly Target Arizona with New Gun Control Group

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday, Gabby Giffords and Mark Kelly announced their newest spinoff, Arizona Coalition for Common Sense, which will be in place to push more gun control on Arizonans.

The Arizona Coalition for Common Sense follows the Veterans Coalition for Common Sense, the latter of which is currently fighting for a gun ban for military veterans.

Giffords and Kelly’s main gun control group, Americans for Responsible Solutions (ARS), is currently fighting against national reciprocity for law-abiding citizens and is also fighting against deregulation of firearm suppressors for law-abiding citizens. As part of their fight against suppressors, ARS suggests the devices do not reduce noise enough to protect hearing while simultaneously suggesting suppressors reduce noise so much that “active shooters” can use them to avoid police detection.

According to AZ Family, Giffords announced the launch of the Arizona Coalition for Common Sense by saying, “Stopping gun violence takes courage – the courage to do what’s right, the courage of new ideas. I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line. Now is the time to come together – to be responsible! Democrats, Republicans – everyone.”

One of the new coalition’s goals will be to expand background checks in Arizona. They present it as “closing the loopholes in our gun laws that let felons, domestic abusers, and the dangerously mentally ill buy guns in Arizona without a background check.”

What they do not mention is that Gifford’s attacker, Jared Loughner, passed a background check to acquire the gun he used to shoot her and wound her on January 8, 2011. In effect, the new gun control group will be pushing to force every Arizonan to pass the same background check that Giffords’ attacker passed.

Such a push overlooks the fact that Giffords’ attacker was one of many who has already demonstrated that background checks do not stop latent criminals.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.