Poll: Swing Voters Worry GOP Obamacare Bill Makes Too Many Changes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A majority of likely voters are worried that the GOP will change Obamacare too much, while only a third believe the programs will be changed too little, says a new survey by Rasmussen Reports.

The results are a caution light for GOP leaders including House Speaker Paul Ryan, and GOP representative as they struggle to draft a safe replacement for President Barack Obama’s disastrous Obamacare law.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When asked “What worries you more? President [Donald] Trump and congressional Republicans will change Obamacare … Too much … Too little [or] … Not sure,” the answers came back at 52 percent for “Too Much,” 36 percent for “Too Little” and 12 percent for “Not Sure.”

Critically, swing-voting independents split with a very similar divide — 52 percent “Too much,” and 35 percent “Too little,” according to the survey, which was conducted March 14 and March 15.

Also, 24 percent of GOP voters worried the changes would be too great, as did 50 percent of voters earning between $30,000 and $50,000. Voters earning between $50,000 and $100,000 were only slightly different, with 51 percent on “Too much” side, and 37 percent on the “Too little” side.

Also, the survey showed that just 48 percent of the 1,000 surveyed likely voters agreed, and 43 percent disagreed, with the statement that “Obamacare is collapsing, and we must act decisively to protect all Americans.”

Read it all here.