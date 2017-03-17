SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new slick video released by Speaker Paul Ryan’s office features Donald Trump, as his team tries to refocus Republicans in favor of his effort to replace Obamacare.

The video features news anchors like Jake Tapper, Maria Bartiromo, and Wolf Blitzer reporting bad news about Obamacare in the last seven years. It also features Obamacare criticisms from former President Bill Clinton and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The video leads up to a dramatic climax, featuring words from none other than the president, Donald Trump.

“Action on Obamacare is an urgent necessity,” Trump says as the the video fades to a slogan from Ryan’s office.

“Now is the time,” the slogan reads, sending viewers to the Speaker’s website.

Ryan continues to press for his Obamacare replacement bill, despite conservatives who have derided the effort as ‘Obamacare Lite’ or ‘Obamacare 2.0.’