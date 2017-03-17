Trump Jobs Boom: IBM to Hire 2,000 Vets After Meeting with Prez

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Trump jobs boom continues, with computer giant IBM announcing that it is set to hire 2,000 veterans of the U.S. Military after a meeting with President Donald J. Trump.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, who serves on Trump’s business advisory board, is to announce the new plans on Friday.

The company intends to open 20 new P-TECH schools in the U.S. and will retrain and certify the veterans over a four-year period, Axios reported.

Many of the veterans will be trained in the use of IBM’s software programs used by law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security agencies.

IBM joins a growing list of companies announcing major expansion in the age of Trump. The list includes 45,000 jobs announced by Exxon Mobil, 10,000 new jobs at Kroger, 10,000 jobs at Walmart, another 10,000 jobs to be offered by U.S. Steel, and 50,000 by SoftBank Telecommunications, among many others.

