Woman Marries EMT Who Saved Her Life After Her Ex-Boyfriend Attacked Her

A woman who survived an attack by her ex-boyfriend has married the first responder who saved her life.

Melissa + Cameron #Onehillofawedding | A Lange Farm Wedding Trailer from VHVIDEO.COM on Vimeo.

Melissa Dohme’s ex-boyfriend stabbed her 32 times in the neck, arms, face, and hands in January 2012. EMT Cameron Hill answered the 911 call and rushed her to the hospital to save her life, WSB reported.

WSB also reported that she flat-lined at the hospital four times after the attack.

The attacker sliced her face and damaged a facial nerve, leaving Dohme with a lopsided smile, Inside Edition reported.

Hill met Dohme later that year in October, and they went on their first date in December.

Hill proposed to Dohme in 2015 at a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game.

Not long after Hill proposed, in the same year, Dohme had surgery to restore her smile.

The couple married on March 4 in Tampa, Florida, where she arrived at the wedding in a horse-drawn carriage.

“We had a blast dancing and wish the party never had to end!” Melissa wrote on her Facebook page.