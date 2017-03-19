Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Heads to Senate Confirmation Hearings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON—Senate Judicial Committee members will decide this week whether to propel Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, in what would be a lasting and major victory for President Donald Trump.

At 11:00 AM on Monday, Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) will gavel the Senate Judiciary Committee to order for the Gorsuch confirmation hearings. The entire day is expected to consist of opening statements by the committee members.

Gorsuch will be the sole witness before the committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving millions of Americans an opportunity to hear from the nominee in his own words.

Outside witnesses will then testify before the committee on Thursday, with both friendly and hostile witnesses.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) suggested strong Democratic opposition to Gorsuch, arguing that the current federal appeals judge “harbors a right-wing, pro-corporate, special interest agenda.” However, no line of attack has gained significant traction. The polished and genial Colorado native appears on a clear path to confirmation.

Tentative plans currently call for a committee vote on the nomination on April 3. The White House and Senate Republicans hope to have a final vote of the full Senate to confirm Gorsuch on April 10, in time for the new justice to participate in the Supreme Court’s last two-week sitting of this annual term, which will begin on April 17.

Ken Klukowski is senior legal editor for Breitbart News.