Donald Trump Previews Dramatic Action on Trade

President Donald Trump signaled his eagerness to make dramatic trade deals during a rally in Kentucky on Monday.

“We’re going to be doing some trade deals as soon as we get the health care finished. Oh, I’m looking forward to these trade deals,” Trump said. “There is going to be no ambiguity.”

The president specified that he would pursue “reciprocal” trade deals with foreign countries, charging them similar import taxes as they charged the United States.

Trump described NAFTA as “the worst trade deal ever made by any country I think in the world,” pointing out that since then, America lost one-third of its manufacturing jobs.

“Don’t worry, we are starting on NAFTA very soon,” he promised.

He hinted that more car companies would build more factories in Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky.

“It is not going to happen, not going to happen anymore, Kentucky, remember that, okay?” Trump said with a grin. “You just worry about your basketball team. I will take care of the rest.”

The president repeatedly cited the political legacy of former Kentucky legislator Henry Clay, particularly on trade.

“Clay said that trade must be fair, equal, and reciprocal,” Trump said. “Boom.”