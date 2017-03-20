‘FAKE NEWS’ – Donald Trump is Sick of Media’s Russia Narrative

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump appeared disappointed as the news media continued to focus on the ongoing investigation of whether his campaign had improper ties with Russia during the election.

“James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! “ Trump wrote on Twitter early Monday morning.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump again argued that the Russia story was a narrative “made up” by the Democrats for their failures to win the presidential election.

“The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information,” he wrote. “Must find leaker now!”

The New York Times reports that the investigation is ongoing, but that there is no evidence showing that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election.

“American officials say they have so far found no proof of that,” a story printed on Monday admitted.