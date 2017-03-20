Former Broncos Star John Elway Gives Thumbs Up to Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday, former Denver Broncos great John Elway delivered his “highest recommendation” for Donald Trump nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to be confirmed for the United States Supreme Court.

Elway supplied his endorsement via a letter sent to the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group currently considering Trump’s nomination, the Washington Examiner reported.

“It is with my highest recommendation that I support Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court,” the famed NFL quarterback said in his letter.

“A native of Colorado, Neil has demonstrated tremendous intelligence, character, and fairness while serving for more than a decade on the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit,” Elway continued. “His credentials, integrity and sound moral compass are major reasons why he’s already received so much bipartisan support for his nomination.”

Elway concluded his endorsement letter saying, “Neil is a big Denver Broncos fan, and I can tell you that I’m a big fan of his. I look forward to having Neil Gorsuch, one of our own from the great state of Colorado, as the next Supreme Court justice.”

Elway’s endorsement comes on the first day of confirmation hearings for Gorsuch, a Federal Appeals Court Judge, who was put forward by President Donald Trump to join the court after Justice Antonin Scalia unexpectedly passed away last year.

Gorsuch has received unequivocal endorsements from a long list of officials and others as the committee weighs his candidacy. Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz even noted that Gorsuch was confirmed unanimously as a candidate for the Court of Appeals.

Indeed, Gorsuch received the support of such partisan Democrats as Sens. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Ted Kennedy, and John Kerry.

