Live Updates: FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Congress

Follow Breitbart News for live updates as FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee.

Comey is expected to address two controversial topics: President Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, and allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

All times eastern:

10:40 AM: Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) asks Adm. Rogers about the NSA’s information gathering practices, teeing up denials that the agency improperly collects or uses data regarding U.S. citizens.

10:36 AM: Nunes’s first question, to both witnesses, asks if U.S. intel community (IC) has information suggesting Russian interference changed vote tallies in swing states won by candidate Trump. Both respond “no.”

Rogers/Comey being asked, state by state, if there is evidence of interference with election day vote tallies. Answer for all: No. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 20, 2017

10:32 AM: Comey statement confirms that the FBI is investigating Russian interference into the election including links to members of the Trump campaign. He says the investigation could lead to criminal charges but he will not comment any further.

Comey: I've been authorized by DOJ 2 confirm that FBI investigatng Russian govt influence on elections, incl any links btw Russia & campaign — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2017

10:31 AM: Rogers assures the committee that the NSA is properly protecting the privacy of the information it gathers.

NSA's Adm. Rogers taking a moment to defend NSA protection of Americans' privacy. — Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) March 20, 2017

10:27 AM: NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers says that nothing has changed from its January assessment of Russian hacking and the classified information used for that assessment will not be revealed in this open hearing.

Adm Rogers on intel assessment into Russia released in January "We stand by it as issued" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 20, 2017

10:25 AM:

.@RepAdamSchiff starts the #ComeyHearing with a statement that quotes the discredited, disgusting Russia "dossier." This is already a parody — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 20, 2017

Apparently, according to @RepAdamSchiff, @BreitbartNews is part of the *GLOBAL RUSSIAN CONSPIRACY*. Fitting for tin foil hat this afternoon. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 20, 2017

.@RepAdamSchiff cites false report GOP platform was changed to help Russians. @ByronYork debunked. Does Schiff read? https://t.co/rBpzyUaF5t — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 20, 2017

Key but inconclusive point from Schiff: it is possible these events are unrelated, possible they're not. "We simply don't know." — Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) March 20, 2017

Schiff calling for independent commission because Congress doesn't have time/resources to appropriately investigate — Teresa Welsh (@tmawelsh) March 20, 2017

10:23 AM: “Pro” journalists speculating that Schiff’s liberal use of the Steele dossier means that U.S. intel corroborates it.

I wondered the same https://t.co/bd3b4DlddI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017

10:22 AM: Schiff now asking “is it a coincidence” that Sen. Jeff Sessions saw a Russian ambassador in his duties as a U.S. Senator.

10:17 AM: Schiff is now credulously recapping the allegations from British spy Christopher Steele in the infamous “dossier” published by BuzzFeed.

Schiff quoting from the Steele dossier quite liberally now – already putting UK intelligence community centre frame at House intel hearing — Sam Gad Jones (@samgadjones) March 20, 2017

10:14 AM: Schiff suggests that the individuals testifying today may not confirm in an open hearing whether there is an FBI investigation into Trump or his associates.

10:09 AM: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the conclusion that the Russian government was the source of Wikileaks’ releases on the DNC and the Clinton campaign is not disputed.

“Russia successfully meddled in our democracy,” Schiff says — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) March 20, 2017

Schiff on what he said is most important q we don't have answer to: "We do not yet know whether the Russians had the help of US citizens." — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) March 20, 2017

10:08 AM: Nunes says there is no evidence of a “physical wiretap” of Trump Tower but remains open to the possibility of other types of surveillance against the Trump campaign and its associates.

.@DevinNunes: We know there was not a physical wiretap on Trump Tower. (1/2) #ComeyHearing — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2017

.@DevinNunes: However, it's still possible that other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates. (2/2) — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2017

10:06 AM: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) begins with a statement recounting Russia’s aggression, propaganda efforts, and interference in foreign elections. Says Obama admin “routinely ignored” warnings from Congress about these risks in hopes of foreign policy “reset.”

10:03 AM: All parties are present and Comey begins his swearing-in.