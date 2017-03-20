Skip to content

Live Updates: FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Congress

FBI Director James Comey asks the Justice Department to correct Donald trump's unsubstantiated claims that Barack Obama tapped his by publicly rejecting it
Follow Breitbart News for live updates as FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee.

Comey is expected to address two controversial topics: President Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, and allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

All times eastern:

10:40 AM: Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) asks Adm. Rogers about the NSA’s information gathering practices, teeing up denials that the agency improperly collects or uses data regarding U.S. citizens.

10:36 AM: Nunes’s first question, to both witnesses, asks if U.S. intel community (IC) has information suggesting Russian interference changed vote tallies in swing states won by candidate Trump. Both respond “no.”

10:32 AM: Comey statement confirms that the FBI is investigating Russian interference into the election including links to members of the Trump campaign. He says the investigation could lead to criminal charges but he will not comment any further.

10:31 AM: Rogers assures the committee that the NSA is properly protecting the privacy of the information it gathers.

10:27 AM: NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers says that nothing has changed from its January assessment of Russian hacking and the classified information used for that assessment will not be revealed in this open hearing.

10:23 AM: “Pro” journalists speculating that Schiff’s liberal use of the Steele dossier means that U.S. intel corroborates it.

10:22 AM: Schiff now asking “is it a coincidence” that Sen. Jeff Sessions saw a Russian ambassador in his duties as a U.S. Senator.

10:17 AM: Schiff is now credulously recapping the allegations from British spy Christopher Steele in the infamous “dossier” published by BuzzFeed.

10:14 AM: Schiff suggests that the individuals testifying today may not confirm in an open hearing whether there is an FBI investigation into Trump or his associates.

10:09 AM: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the conclusion that the Russian government was the source of Wikileaks’ releases on the DNC and the Clinton campaign is not disputed.

10:08 AM: Nunes says there is no evidence of a “physical wiretap” of Trump Tower but remains open to the possibility of other types of surveillance against the Trump campaign and its associates.

10:06 AM: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) begins with a statement recounting Russia’s aggression, propaganda efforts, and interference in foreign elections. Says Obama admin “routinely ignored” warnings from Congress about these risks in hopes of foreign policy “reset.”

10:03 AM: All parties are present and Comey begins his swearing-in.


