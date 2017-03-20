Police: Illegal Alien Suspects Charged After Allegedly Raping and Sodomizing 14-Year-Old Maryland High School Student

ABC7 reporter Kevin Lewis posted a statement of probable cause from the Montgomery County Police Department on Mar. 17 on Twitter that quickly went viral:

A detective from the Special Victims Investigations Division Child Abuse/Sex Assault (SVID CA/SA) interviewed the victim, identified as “Victim A,” on Mar. 16. The young victim was allegedly orally, anally, and vaginally raped. Below is a transcript from three of the four available pages from the detective’s statement of probable cause:

One March 16, 2017, your affiant, a duly sworn Montgomery County Police Detective, currently assigned to the Special Victims Investigations Division Child Abuse/Sex Assault (SVID CA/SA), began an investigation into the allegation of rape of a minor, known to your affiant, and referred to as Victim A from this point forward.

Victim A is a 14-year-old female (DOB: 4/16/2002) who attends Rockville High School located at 2100 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Montgomery County, Maryland 20851.

On March 16, 2017, Victim A told school staff that she was sexually assaulted by two boys in the school bathroom. Victim A was interviewed by Detective K. Carvajal and your affiant. During the interview Victim A disclosed the following:

Victim A was in the school hallways when she met with the two other students later identified as Jose O. Montano and Henry E. Sanchez Milian. Victim A knew Montano as a friend and did not know Sanchez Milian personally. Montano and Victim A engaged in a conversation and Montano asked Victim A for a hug. Then Montano slapped her butt and asked her to come with him and his friend, Sanchez Milian. They were walking near the gym area when they passed by the bathroom. Montano asked Victim A for sex, which she refused. Montano asked again, more persistently and pushed Victim A into the boy’s bathroom. Montano then pushed Victim A into the one bathroom stall with a door. Sanchez Milian came in and left.

Victim A was holding a sink to avoid going into the bathroom when Montano grabbed her hand and pulled her into the stall. Montano pushed Victim A into the corner of the stall and kissed her neck. Montano then unzipped Victim A’s top and and pulled her breasts out to play with. Victim A again told Montano to stop.

Sanchez Milian came into the stall. Montano unbuckled Victim A’s pants and pulled it down. Montano pressed his body against Victim A. Victim A tried to push Montano off. Montano grabbed Victim A’s arms and turned her around. Montano bent Victim A over the toilet. Victim A again said to stop.

Montano and Sanchez Milian spoke to each other in Spanish. Then Sanchez Milian sat in front of Victim A on the toilet with his penis pulled out. Sanchez Milian forced his penis inside Victim A’s mouth and forced oral sex. Victim A tried to lift up but Sanchez Milian held the back of Victim A’s head. During the same time, Montano attempted to force anal intercourse with Victim A. Victim A felt Montano’s penis against her butt and felt pain. Victim A cried out in pain. Sanchez Milian told Victim A to calm down. Montano then forced vaginal intercourse with Victim A from behind. Montano pulled Victim A’s hands behind her back. Montano also grabbed her breasts. Montano moved faster. Victim A was able to lift her head to say stop. Montano replied that he was almost there. Montano took a deep breath and stopped. Once Montano pulled his penis from Victim A’s vagina, Montano and Sanchez Milian switched positions.

Montano sat down on the toilet in front of Victim A. Victim A observed blood on Montano’s penis. Victim A stated she was on her menstrual cycle. Montano took Victim A’s head and forced his penis inside her mouth, forcing oral sex. Montano held the back of Victim A’s head. At the same time, Sanchez Milian penetrated Victim A’s anus with his penis and forced anal intercourse with Victim A. Then Sanchez Milian pulled out and penetrated Victim A’s vagina with his penis. Sanchez Milian forced vaginal intercourse with Victim A. Sanchez Milian held onto Victim A’s hands against her waist while he forced anal and vaginal intercourse. Victim A repeatedly said to stop.

They heard the door. Sanchez Milian left and Montano told Victim A to be quiet. Montano also put his hand over Victim A’s mouth to keep her quiet. Sanchez Milian returned. Montano and Sanchez Milian again talked to each other again in Spanish. Sanchez Milian gave Victim A his jacket and put it over her head. They act like “body guards” and walk out of the bathroom. Then Montano and Sanchez Milian leave. Victim A enter [sic] girl’s bathroom. When Victim A exited the girl’s bathroom, she saw Montano and Sanchez Milian returning towards her. Victim A drop [sic] Sanchez Milian’s jacket on a railing and left the area to go to class, where she told staff.

On March 16, 2017, Montano was interviewed at which time he denied having any sexual contact with Victim A. Montano stated they went into the bathroom to tell jokes.

On March 16, 2017, the MCPD Forensic Specialist processed the boy’s bathroom and suspected blood that may be mixed with male fluid.