Buchanan on ‘Russiagate’: Only Known Crimes Committed Are Leaks to Media

Columnist Pat Buchanan asks why greater emphasis isn’t being places on the leaking of classified intelligence to the media concerning the investigation of alleged connections between the Trump campaign and the Russians. If FBI director Comey is unwilling to investigate these illegal leaks, Buchanan suggests a special counsel should.

From Buchanan’s latest column:

Is the FBI investigating the intelligence sources who committed felonies by illegally disclosing information about the Trump campaign?

Comey would not commit to investigate these leaks, though this could involve criminal misconduct within his own FBI.

Again, the only known crimes committed by Americans during and after the campaign are the leaks of security secrets by agents of the intel community, colluding with the Fourth Estate, which uses the First Amendment to provide cover for criminal sources, whom they hail as “whistleblowers.”

Indeed, if there was no surveillance of Trump of any kind, where did all these stories come from, which their reporters attributed to “intelligence sources”?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any role in the Russian hacking scandal. But the Justice Department should demand that the FBI put the highest priority on investigating the deep state and its journalistic collaborators in the sabotage of the Trump presidency.

If Comey refuses to do it, appoint a special counsel.

