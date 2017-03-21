Club for Growth Launches $500K Ad Campaign Urging House Members to Oppose RyanCare

Club for Growth announced a half-million-dollar ad campaign urging ten members of Congress to oppose Speaker Paul Ryan’s American Health Care Act, also known as RyanCare.

Club for Growth president David McIntosh said:

The RyanCare bill fails to keep President Trump’s promises of interstate competition and health insurance deregulation. Republicans promised a bill that would stop Obamacare’s taxes and mandates and replace them with free-market reforms that will increase health insurance competition and drive down costs. RyanCare fails on those counts, and that’s why the Club is letting millions of constituents know that their Representative should reject RyanCare.

The Club for Growth applauds recent changes in the RyanCare bill that would allow states to block grant Medicaid and expand protection for older Americans. However, the club believes that the GOP leadership has not gone far enough. A sample ad can be seen here and will run on TV and digital platforms from March 20-22, with a budget of at least $500,000. The ads will run in the following House members’ districts: