Exclusive—Immigration Expert: Obama’s ‘Catch And Release’ Policy Allowed Illegal Alien Rape Suspects into the U.S.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An alleged rapist was delivered from Central America to a school hallway in Maryland by former President Barack Obama’s policy of treating economic migrants as if they were victims of crime, said an expert on illegal immigration.

“The only reason the older youth, Sanchez Milian, was in the country at all was because of the Obama administration’s catch and release policies that allowed him to be resettled in Maryland (with the support of taxpayers), with few questions asked,” the Center for Immigration Studies’ Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan told Breitbart News.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Few groups of illegal immigrants have left such a violent mark in our community as these so-called unaccompanied minors—they are almost like modern day Marielitos (the Cuban inmates released by Fidel Castro decades ago),” she said. “Dozens have been arrested for violent crimes in Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Texas.”

Police arrested two illegal alien suspects, 18-year-old Henry E. Sanchez Milian and 17-year-old Jose Montano, on Thursday after staff at Rockville High School in Maryland reported a sex attack on a 14-year-old freshman who had just escaped her alleged assailants. Sanchez Milian is a citizen of Guatemala.

Border patrol agents encountered him in Texas in August as he crossed from Mexico into the U.S., according to WTOP.com.

Obama administration policy required he be issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge for a hearing, and in the meantime, Sanchez Milian was free to roam around as he pleased. Despite his age, he was permitted to enroll in a public high school as a freshman.

According to a detective’s interview with the victim that same day, Sanchez Milian and Montano allegedly raped her orally, vaginally, and anally while bending her across a toilet in a boy’s bathroom stall, sometimes simultaneously. The victim repeatedly cried out in pain and begged them to stop throughout the savage attack. A forensic specialist found blood and bodily fluids in the boy’s bathroom after the victim reported the alleged rape.

The alleged rape took place on Mar. 16, one month before the victim’s fifteenth birthday, according to the date of birth marked on the detective’s statement of probable cause.

An immigration detainer request has been placed on Sanchez Milian, but ICE officials will not comment on Montano’s case, since he is still a minor. Both suspects face “first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense,” according to WTOP.com.

A policy expert with the non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) said that Obama’s policy of freeing illegal aliens instead of turning them back allowed Sanchez Milian to come to Maryland and encounter his alleged victim.

“Eighty percent of the tens of thousands of Central American kids who were caught by the Border Patrol and released by [the Department of Health and Human Services] have been released to other illegal aliens,” Vaughan said. “Not surprisingly, few bother to show up for or complete their immigration court proceedings and have joined the larger illegal alien population.”

Federal bureaucrats do little to no monitoring of the illegals’ whereabouts after they have been released into American communities, she said.

“The federal office within HHS that is responsible for their resettlement has spent billions of dollars, but does little monitoring of the kids beyond one phone call to check in with the household. They say that many kids will not be at the address where they were resettled, and they lose track of most of them,” she said.

“Instead of allowing these youths to settle here, they should have been turned back at the border,” she added. “That would have stemmed the influx early on, and it would not have created such incentives for more to come here, knowing that they would be allowed to stay… American communities cannot continue to absorb so many new arrivals, so many of whom unfortunately are going to contribute only problems to our schools.”

Obama’s lax immigration enforcement standards fueled a massive illegal immigration surge.

“The single biggest factor driving our illegal immigration right now is our catch and release program,” testified National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd in May 2016. “If you are an unaccompanied minor, we will not only release you, but will escort you to your final destination. If you are a family unit, we will release you. If you claim credible fear, we will release you. If you are a single male and we do not physically see you cross the border and you claim that you have been in this country since 2014, we will release you.” Illegals were not required to offer Border Patrol proof, he explained.

Read Judd’s testimony on the release of illegals like the Rockville High School rape suspects here.