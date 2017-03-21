House Freedom Caucus: Obamacare 2.0 Changes Do Not Address Illegal Aliens Receiving Health Care Through ID Theft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Recent changes made to the bill known as Obamacare 2.0 or “Ryancare” to persuade conservative House Republicans to vote for it do not address critical flaws—namely, allowing illegal aliens to obtain health care through identity fraud, a House Freedom Caucus spokeswoman told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

On Monday, House Freedom Caucus communications director Alyssa Farah told Breitbart News last-minute amendments “do little to address the serious concerns of House conservatives.” Without the House Freedom Caucus, the bill does not have the necessary 216 votes to pass the House. On Tuesday, Farah confirmed that the updated bill does not, in fact, prevent illegals from receiving health care.

Conservative author Daniel Horowitz explained earlier in March that a draft of Obamacare 2.0 tossed aside even perfunctory protections against illegal alien enrollment. “Although Obamacare didn’t require photo ID and fingerprints to verify identity, it did harness the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database. Thus, officials were at least able to check immigration status against Social Security numbers,” he wrote. “The problem with this bill is that because it tweaks Obamacare and creates a new massive entitlement system through the budget reconciliation process, it cannot have the statutory effect of mandating HHS and IRS work with Citizenship and Immigration Services to use the SAVE database because that issue is outside the jurisdiction of the reporting committees.”

So, the Department of Health and Human Services and IRS will not even be able to check enrollees’ Social Security numbers to ensure that the buyer is a citizen, not an illegal alien.

Estimates vary, but there are well over ten million illegal aliens present in the U.S., feeding an enormous appetite for fraudulent documents—including counterfeit Social Security cards using numbers that were either stolen from an American or will be assigned to a newborn in the future. During the Obamacare enrollment periods, Obamacare navigators signed up thousands of illegal aliens.

The massive healthcare giveaway would incentivize greater illegal immigration in an era of suppressed wages, joblessness, and a raging opioid addiction epidemic. As more cheap labor surges over the border, so do drugs. The Republican leadership’s healthcare bill would only fuel this disastrous cycle.

Furthermore, under the bill, illegals would receive care, counties that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton would receive a big financial boost, and Rust Belt voters who backed Trump would see their healthcare costs increase dramatically.