Rep. Gohmert: Trump ‘Being Set Up for Failure,’ Ryancare Doesn’t Fully Repeal Obamacare

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the latest on Ryancare.

Gohmert called the current bill “a formula for disaster,” insisting it’s likely the courts would end up having the final say in terms of preserving Obamacare due to the way the bill is written.

“I think the President’s being set up for failure,” added Gohmert, “and I know people are anxious just to get this bill passed.”

He continued, “We can’t just cave in and say, oh, it’s the best we can do. It’s not the best we can do.”

“We’re on the brink of disaster or fantastic accomplishment, one or the other. So, we’ll see how it plays out this week,” concluded Gohmert.

