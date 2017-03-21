Robby Mook Won’t Rule Out Hillary Clinton Running in 2020

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mere months after being on the receiving end of one of the most stunning losses in presidential election history, former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said there’s a chance the former secretary of state could run again in 2020.

In an appearance Monday on MSNBC, Mook was asked by host Greta Van Susteren “what are the odds” that Clinton will run for office again.

“I’m going to let her answer for that,” Mook replied. “I think what happens right now, we’ve got to get to the bottom of what happened in 2016, then we can start worrying about the next cycle. But we’ve got to make sure that this cannot happen again in two years or four years to anybody else.”

Mook also refused to rule out a Clinton comeback in 2020 when asked Tuesday by veteran news anchor Dan Rather.

“I have no idea,” Mook said. “You genuinely would have to ask her.”

In recent weeks, Clinton’s name has been linked to reports that she’s eyeing a political comeback of some kind.

According to TMZ, Clinton is considering running for New York City mayor — this, despite that a majority of likely voters in the deep blue Big Apple don’t want her anywhere near city hall.

Still searching for her place in a politically frayed Democratic party, Clinton announced last week at a St Patrick’s Day event in Scranton, Pennsylvania that she is “ready to, you know, come out of the woods.”

