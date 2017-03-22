Skip to content

Ann Coulter Unloads on Paul Ryan’s ‘Deeply Unpopular’ Obamacare 2.0 Bill

AP Photos: Evan Agostini, Richard Drew

by Katie McHugh22 Mar 20170

Bestselling conservative author Ann Coulter, one of President Donald Trump’s earliest and staunchest supporters, railed against the Obamacare 2.0 bill championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday.

Obamacare 2.0 would inflict severe healthcare costs on Rust Belt voters while easing taxes on counties that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, according to Bloomberg News. Trump swept into the White House on a populist wave because voters protested mass immigration policies, erosive trade deals, and never-ending Middle Eastern military conflicts—not because they wanted another “crazy corporatist agenda,” Coulter tweeted.

Conservatives are furious over the bill’s complete lack of enforcement against illegal aliens receiving healthcare tax credits—meant for citizens and certain immigrants—through document fraud and identity theft. Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash said the bill has “no constituency” beyond the political class entrenched in Washington, D.C. and their wealthy insurance company allies.


