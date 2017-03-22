Ann Coulter Unloads on Paul Ryan’s ‘Deeply Unpopular’ Obamacare 2.0 Bill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Bestselling conservative author Ann Coulter, one of President Donald Trump’s earliest and staunchest supporters, railed against the Obamacare 2.0 bill championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday.

Obamacare 2.0 would inflict severe healthcare costs on Rust Belt voters while easing taxes on counties that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, according to Bloomberg News. Trump swept into the White House on a populist wave because voters protested mass immigration policies, erosive trade deals, and never-ending Middle Eastern military conflicts—not because they wanted another “crazy corporatist agenda,” Coulter tweeted.

Could some investigative reporter write a piece explaining why Ryan is so hellbent on this deeply unpopular healthcare bill? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

We did the tough thing! We passed an unpopular bill! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

GOP: When did you get the sense that Americans are clamoring for a tax cut to help the “job creators”? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

Only 50% of people even pay taxes! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

"Job creators" aren’t popular right now. They’re creating jobs in Indonesia and jobs for lobbyists. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

TRUMP DIDN’T RUN ON CUTTING TAXES! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

NO ONE SAID CUTTING TAXES WAS TOP PRIORITY! Even businesses would prefer cutting regulations, red tape and trial lawyers. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

The only thing that got the GOP this win that voters thought Trump was going to abandon this crazy corporatist agenda. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

GOP response to Trump's victory has been to double-down on all the ugly unpopular policies that make GOP hated. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

GOP has to get working class votes, or they’re just handing it to social justice warriors. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

I’d love to pay less in taxes. THAT ISN’T THE BIGGEST PROBLEM. Bigger: No jobs, no health care, no wall, immigrant crime & welfare… — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

Conservatives are furious over the bill’s complete lack of enforcement against illegal aliens receiving healthcare tax credits—meant for citizens and certain immigrants—through document fraud and identity theft. Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash said the bill has “no constituency” beyond the political class entrenched in Washington, D.C. and their wealthy insurance company allies.