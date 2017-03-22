Caddell: ‘It’s a Trump White House But Is This Going to Be a Ryan Government?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the second day of Judge Gorsuch’s Senate confirmation hearings.

Caddell also discussed Trump’s victory in November and its impact on Washington.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Said Caddell regarding concerns he had immediately after Trump’s win, “The great concern for the Trump administration is that it’s a Trump White House but is this going to be a Ryan government?”

“Is this going to be,” he added, “where they use him to impose what they want to do rather than supporting what he got elected to do?”

Caddell said he still worries about that and believe events unfolding around the healthcare bill are an example of that.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: