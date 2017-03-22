Chairman Devin Nunes: ‘Cannot’ Rule Out Senior Obama Officials in Intelligence Leaks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes did not rule out Senior Obama administration officials being involved in “incidental” communications of President Donald Trump’s transition team that were “widely disseminated.”

When asked by Breitbart News if he could rule out any involvement of senior members of the Obama administration, Nunes replied, “No, we cannot.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nunes briefed President Donald Trump at the White House this afternoon, speaking to reporters immediately after the meeting.

He confirmed that the new intelligence had nothing to do with the FBI investigation into Russia, but that it was picked up in normal intelligence efforts.

“What I’ve read bothers me, and I think it should bother the president himself and his team, because I think some of it seems to be inappropriate,” he said.

Nunes said that Trump was “concerned” by the news, “And he should be.”

“I don’t think the American people would be comfortable with it,” he said when asked to characterize the nature of the intelligence.

Nunes said that some of the information was communicated to him by intelligence sources.

“We’ve been asking for people to come forward and they came through the proper channels … I’m just going to leave it at that,” he said.

He added that the National Security Agency was “cooperating very very well” with the ongoing investigation.