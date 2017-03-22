Conservatives ‘Fuming’ After Obamacare 2.0 Allows Illegal Aliens to Receive Tax Credits Through Fraud

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conservative Republicans are “fuming” over Republican leadership dropping a provision from Obamacare 2.0 or Ryancare meant to stop illegal aliens from collecting healthcare tax credits, Reuters reports.

“The provision would have allowed the Treasury Department to access data at the Department of Homeland Security to verify that healthcare tax credits went only to U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, not to illegal immigrants,” the report explains. “In a largely procedural move, it was dropped from the bill after the Senate Parliamentarian determined that the Senate Finance Committee, which handles tax credits under the bill, does not have purview over the Department of Homeland Security.”

The move is a slap in the face to Americans struggling to afford ever-increasing healthcare costs in an era of mass immigration and depressed wages, said one Republican congressman.

“Unfortunately, after evaluating the text of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), I cannot support the bill in its current form,” Barletta said in a statement:

I am concerned that the bill lacks sufficient safeguards for verifying whether or not an individual applying for health care tax credits is lawfully in this country and eligible to receive them. Under Obamacare, a half a million people received a total of $750 million in health care subsidies, even though the recipients could not prove their lawful presence in the United States. I cannot vote for a replacement plan that fails to address this problem. I came to Congress to stop illegal immigration. I would have a hard time explaining to families in the 11th District – many of whom are still struggling to put food on the table and foot the costs of their own health care bills – why they should be helping to pay for the health expenses of someone who broke the law to get here and has no right to those federal dollars.

Last-minute changes to the bill do not prevent illegal aliens from receiving healthcare coverage through identity fraud, a House Freedom Caucus spokeswoman told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

Conservative author Daniel Horowitz calls the bill “a gift to illegal aliens,” warning it makes even basic immigration enforcement impossible.

