Elaine Chao’s Twitter Account Trolled by Staffer, Calls for Trump Impeachment

A staffer for Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, posted a Tweet on Wednesday calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment, urging California Democrat Maxine Waters to “sue his very soul.”

Responding to a Tweet posted by Rep. Maxine Waters telling people to “get ready” for Trump’s impeachment, Chao’s official account responded: “SUE HIS VERY SOUL MAXINE!!!”

The Tweet was promptly deleted, with a Transportation Department spokesperson claiming that the Tweet was “posted by an employee with access to the account” who “took action outside of his scope of work and duties and without any approvals.”

“We are taking appropriate action. We regret that this transpired and have taken steps to prevent any future occurrence,” the spokesperson told CNN.

Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was confirmed as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation in January. In her confirmation hearing, she promised to lead in rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure and cut the “excessive regulation that dampens the basic creativity and innovation of America.”

