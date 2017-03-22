SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The White House announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump would personally attend a NATO summit in April.

Democrat critics and media pundits spent most of Tuesday lamenting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reported plans to skip an April meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels, while planning a trip to Russian in the same month. Trump’s plans were announced Tuesday evening.

“The President looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism,” read a statement from the White House.

The president will attend a meeting with NATO leaders in May held in Brussels.