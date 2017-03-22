Rep. Thomas Massie: Changing Vote on AHCA from ‘No’ to ‘Hell No’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie (R) tweeted Wednesday he is changing his vote on the American Health Care Act (AHCA) from “No” to “Hell No.”

Sorry if I let you down. I'm changing my vote on #AHCA pic.twitter.com/JLUotqaO9L — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 22, 2017

Massie earlier this month told the Washington Examiner the GOP plan was a “stinking pile of garbage” that was written by the “insurance lobby.”

“I think the [American Healthcare Act] was written by the same people that wrote Obamacare,” he said. “That’s why it looks so similar.”

On Wednesday, Massie told CNN’s OutFront he is “afraid” President Donald Trump is “a one-term president” if the ACHA passes.

“They may pull the bill from the floor, or they may push it to the floor, and if they do, I think it’ll fail,” he said.