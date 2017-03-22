Sean Spicer: Hillary Clinton Has ‘Much More Extensive Ties’ with Russia than Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded to additional questions about President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ties to Russia by pointing out the Clinton campaign’s ties to Russia instead.

Spicer reminded reporters that Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta sat on the board of a Kremlin-backed energy company, while his brother Tony Podesta lobbied against U.S. sanctions on Russian banks.

He also accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of having “much more extensive ties” with Russia than Trump.

As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, along with the Obama Administration, approved a deal that gave Russia one-fifth of America’s uranium reserves. Hillary’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, received over half-a-million dollars by a paid speech by a bank connected to the uranium deal. And Vladimir Putin personally called the former President and thanked him for giving the speech.

Manafort resigned from the Trump campaign in August after reports highlighted his business dealings with pro-Russian political forces in Ukraine. Today, the Associated Press reported that Manafort signed a $10 million contract in 2006 to represent the interests of a Russian billionaire close to Putin.