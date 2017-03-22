Sean Spicer: House Obamacare Replacement Bill ‘The Only Train Leaving the Station’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary Sean Spicer insisted that there was no option to repeal and replace Obamacare other than the bill put forward by Speaker Paul Ryan and House Republicans.

Breitbart News asked Spicer during the White House press briefing if President Donald Trump planned to leave Obamacare in place and move onto other issues if the House bill failed.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Spicer denied the premise.

“We’re not going to leave it in place because we’re going to repeal and replace it tomorrow, move it through the Senate, and the president will sign the bill,” he said.

Spicer pointed out that conservatives like Rep. Steve King now support the bill, as well as Rep. Lou Barletta.

“We continue to see the enthusiasm and momentum coming to our direction,” Spicer insisted, despite 25 House Freedom Caucus conservatives reasserting their decision to vote against the bill.

The bill needs 216 votes to pass and, as Democrats remain unanimously opposed to the House legislation, only 21 Republicans can vote against the bill or it fails.

In recent days, Trump signaled he is eager to get health care done so he can move on to other issues like trade and tax reform.

But the White House denied that there was any consideration of an “Option B” on health care if the first plan failed.

“This is the only train leaving the station,” Spicer said.