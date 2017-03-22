White House: Trump Admin ‘Strongly Supports’ Paul Ryan’s American Health Care Act

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump “strongly supports” the house Obamacare replacement effort spearheaded by Speaker Paul Ryan, according to a statement of administration policy sent to House Republicans.

“This bill begins to fulfill the President’s commitment to rescue Americans from the failures of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and expand access to affordable, quality healthcare,” the statement from the executive office of the president read.

The statement adds that the bill is only part of the three step process to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“If H.R. 1628 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he sign the bill into law,” the statement read.

Conservative opponents of the bill continue to voice discontent about the bill in it’s current form, as administration officials and members of House leadership work to corral enough Republican votes to pass the legislation. The House vote on the bill is scheduled for Thursday.