CBO Report: New Ryancare Saves Less than Previous Version, 24 Million Still Lose Insurance by 2026

A new Congressional Budget Office report for Speaker Paul Ryan’s revised American Health Care Act reveals that 24 million people would still lose insurance by 2026 and the plan saves less money than the previous version.

In the revised version of Speaker Ryan’s Obamacare-Lite bill, 14 million people would lose coverage in 2018, and 24 million would lose coverage by 2026. These figures are similar to the CBO’s previous report on the Republican leadership’s bill.

Speaker Ryan’s revised bill, however, saves less money than the previous version. The current version would save $150 billion between 2017 and 2026, compared to the original bill that would have saved $337 billion.

The changes to the bill were part of a “manager’s amendment” offered by GOP leaders to win more House Republican votes.

The new CBO report was revealed amidst rancor between conservatives frustrated by the Republican leadership’s inability to repeal Obamacare. Speaker Ryan canceled Thursday’s vote on Ryancare because House leadership lacked the votes to pass the bill. Obamacare-Lite could be altered again, which might change the CBO score.