Donald Trump Recognizes American Tourist Killed In London Terror Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump recognized the death of Kurt Cochran, an American citizen that was killed in the terror attack in London on Wednesday.

“A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cochran and his wife were tourists, according to Breitbart London, and among the first people hit by the extremist’s vehicle as he drove into the crowd on Westminster Bridge. Cochran was killed, but his wife is recovering in the hospital.

Vice President Mike Pence also expressed his condolences.