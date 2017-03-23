Exclusive–Rep. Kevin Brady: ‘It Is Clear We Don’t Have the Votes’ to Pass Ryancare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee told Breitbart News Thursday evening he is looking for a compromise that will allow Speaker Paul Ryan (R.-WI)’s American Health Care Act to move forward for a vote on the House floor.

“We are listening to our colleagues, from those who are the most conservative to those who are the most moderate, about what are the final solutions that we need to achieve, so we can reach consensus,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R.-TX), whose committee approved the RyanCare bill March 9. Brady is one of the committee chairmen who approved the “manager’s amendments” Monday, which made modest changes to the bill.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday’s vote on the bill was canceled by Ryan after a bloc of conservatives, led by the House Freedom Caucus, secured north of 25 “no” votes. With 237 GOP congressman, Ryan cannot lose more 22 votes to reach the 216 votes required for passage.

The Ryancare bill is still a work in progress, Brady said.

“While it’s clear we do not have the votes, no one is walking away from the table–that means our members here in the House and certainly not in the White House as well, so let’s stay at the table,” he said.

“There are a number of new solutions to try to reach that common ground; let’s just keep working towards it,” he said.

Breitbart News spoke to the chairman less than 100 feet from Ryan’s office, where the speaker was meeting with members of the House Freedom Caucus and senior aides to President Donald Trump.