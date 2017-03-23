SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump continues to court members the Conservative House Freedom Caucus, pushing them to support the House-led bill to replace Obamacare.

The president has scheduled a meeting with members of the caucus at the White House, just hours before the bill is scheduled for a vote. Trump wants to make a deal, appearing willing to make last minute changes to woo conservatives to support the measure.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) (pictured) said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that he and Trump had come to an “agreement in principle,” about the bill, but was still hammering out details.

Meadows explained to reporters on Wednesday that members of the freedom caucus want to repeal Obamacare’s “essential health benefits” and Title I insurance regulations, in order to lower premiums.

“I think what we’re trying to do now is make sure that our agreement is actually something that can be executed in a way that passes the Senate,” Meadows told Hannity. “There’s still work to be done, but I can tell you that the president is all engaged.”

Trump released a video promoting the healthcare bill on Twitter.

“Go with our plan, it’s going to be terrific, you’re going to be very very happy,” he said, urging supporters to call congress and urge them to support the bill.