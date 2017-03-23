Paul Ryan Ignores Reporters When Asked If He Has Votes to Pass Health Care Bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan promised to move forward on his plan to replace Obamacare after a meeting with House Republicans and White House officials, but he didn’t say whether he had the votes to pass the legislation.

“We have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law and tomorrow we’re proceeding,” Ryan told reporters after the meeting on Capitol Hill. As reporters shouted questions about whether he had enough Republicans votes, Ryan walked away from the microphone.

Senior White House aides Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney delivered an ultimatum from President Donald Trump: Vote for the House bill on Friday or Obamacare remains. Trump is ready to move on.