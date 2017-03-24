Cecile Richards Credits Planned Parenthood Supporters with Stopping AHCA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Immediately after the cancellation of the House vote on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards sent out a fundraising email to her supporters, crediting them with stopping the vote on the bill.

“Paul Ryan and Donald Trump tried forcing through the worst legislation for women in a generation,” Richards says. “They were hell-bent on stripping health care from 24 million people, cutting essentials like maternity care, and blocking women from getting care at Planned Parenthood health centers.”

Because people organized and spoke out, tomorrow 8,118 people will be able to get care at Planned Parenthood health centers across America. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 24, 2017

Great to have so many women's health experts around the table discussing ending maternity coverage & blocking access to Planned Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/ET0Zl2lADC — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 23, 2017

For awhile, Planned Parenthood was touting its “prenatal services.” Once it was realized what these services were — for the most part, “fake news” — the abortion chain began boasting about its “maternity care,” largely to justify its more than half a billion dollars annually in taxpayer funding.

“The reality is, Planned Parenthood does zero mammograms, performs less than two percent of women’s cancer screenings in the U.S., offers virtually no prenatal care, yet does over a third of the nation’s abortions – 887 abortions every day,” says Lila Rose, president of national pro-life group Live Action.

Rose’s organization recently released another investigative video in which Planned Parenthood staff members throughout the country are repeatedly heard informing the investigator that their clinics do not offer “prenatal care.”

“Live Action’s recent investigation has shown that women wanting to keep their children who were seeking prenatal care at Planned Parenthoods across the country were consistently turned away, despite Planned Parenthood’s claims that its federal funding goes toward prenatal care,” Rose says. “When subsequently asked, the abortion chain has refused to tell the media how many of its centers actually provide prenatal care.”

In her email message, Richards says to her supporters, “Your strength was far greater than theirs. The unprecedented grassroots energy from you and the entire Planned Parenthood community helped stop this bill from even leaving the House.”

“The incredible support of the Planned Parenthood community just made all the difference in stopping this dangerous bill right now,” she adds. “Our voices together are loud enough to drown out the anti-woman politicians — and we’ll need you with us for whatever comes next.”