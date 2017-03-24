DELINGPOLE: Climate Change Caused Brexit Explains Al Gore…

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Climate change caused Brexit, Al Gore has claimed.

Gore, who was speaking at an event to promote his latest global warming propaganda documentary – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power – said the Brexit vote in Britain last summer was the result of “political instability” created by the “stress” caused by climate-change induced chaos in the Middle East.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It all began in Syria, Gore explained, unchallenged by a fawning interviewer from the film magazine Empire.

He proceeded to outline his lavishly complex climate conspiracy theory involving climate change, Syria, and Wikileaks:

“One of the lines of investigation [scientists] have been pursuing has led them to the conclusion that significant areas of the Middle East and North Africa are in danger of becoming uninhabitable “And, just a taste of this, to link it to some of the events that the UK and European Union are going through – think for a moment about what happened in Syria. “Before the gates of hell opened in Syria, what happened was a climate-related extreme drought. “From 2006 to 2010, 60 per cent of the farms in Syria were destroyed… and 80 per cent of the livestock were killed. The drought in the eastern Mediterranean is the worst ever on record – the records only go back 900 years, but it’s historic. “And 1.5 million climate refugees were driven into the cities in Syria, where they collided with refugees from the Iraq War. “Wikileaks revealed the internal conversations in the Syrian government where they were saying to one another ‘we can’t handle this, there’s going to be a social explosion’. There are other causes of the Syrian civil war, but this was the principal one.”

This, Gore went on to explain, led to an “incredible flow of refugees into Europe, which is creating political instability and which contributed in some ways to the desire of some in the UK to say ‘whoa, we’re not sure we want to be part of that anymore’”.

Though it’s true that climate alarmists, including Gore, the Prince of Wales, and sweary chanteuse Charlotte Church, have sought to blame the Syrian crisis on drought induced by “climate change”, there is little evidence for this. [For details see my previous pieces on the subject: “No, Prince Charles, Climate Change Is Not Responsible For Syria or ISIS“ and “For The Last Time, No, The Syrian Crisis Was Not Caused By Climate Change” and “No, Charlotte Church, the Syrian War Was Not Caused By Climate Change”.]

This is almost certainly the first time climate change has been blamed for Brexit.

It comes only days after a study produced by the British Medical Journal linking climate change with diabetes.

In conclusion, diabetes incidence rate in the USA and prevalence of glucose intolerance worldwide increase with higher outdoor temperature. On the basis of our results, a 1°C rise in environmental temperature would account for over 100 000 new diabetes cases per year in the USA alone, given a population of nearly 322 million people in 2015.38 These findings emphasize the importance of future research into the effects of environmental temperature on glucose metabolism and the onset of diabetes, especially in view of the global rise in temperatures with a new record set for the warmest winter in the USA last year.39

Climate change alarmism, you might say, has jumped the shark. Except it did that long ago. Now we’re more in the territory of jumping blue whales, blindfolded, without waterskis.