Donald Trump Blames Democrats for Health Care Failure, Promises Shift to Tax Reform

President Donald Trump signaled he was finished with trying to repeal and replace Obamacare, telling reporters at the White House he was ready to move to tax reform.

“We were very close,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after Speaker Ryan’s press conference, saying that they were probably 10-15 votes short.

Trump admitted that the bill fell short, blaming Democrats for opposing the bill.

“I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer … now they own Obamacare, they own it,” he said.

Trump urged members of Congress to come together, including Democrats, to fix the ongoing problems with Obamacare.

“Obamacare is exploding,” he said. “I think we have to let Obamacare go its way for a little while.”

Trump thanked Republican leadership, including Speaker Paul Ryan, and his White House staff for their efforts on the bill.

“I want to thank Paul Ryan who worked very, very hard,” he said.

Trump said that the bill’s failure would actually help Congress come up with a better plan to fix Obamacare.

“I think it’s going to be an experience that leads to an even better health care plan,” he said.