House GOP Leaders Pull Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0 Bill Off Floor Again

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At approximately the time that the U.S. House of Representatives was supposed to vote on Speaker Paul Ryan’s Obamacare replacement bill—the American Health Care Act (AHCA)—news broke that the vote had again been canceled.

Reporter Bob Costa posted news of the bill’s cancellation:

President Trump just called me. Still on phone.

"We just pulled it," he tells me. — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017

"I don't blame Paul," Trump tells me — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017

CNN reported that the bill was pulled at President Donald Trump’s request despite earlier reports that the President wanted a vote—whether or not the bill had the votes to pass. Later reports indicated it was Ryan who urged Trump that the bill needed to be pulled. It was unclear as of Friday afternoon who was ultimately responsible for the decision to pull the bill.

The vote was previously scheduled for Thursday evening, but was canceled within hours of the White House assuring that there would be a vote.

Vice President Mike Pence had canceled Friday plans to travel and promote the AHCA in two states to remain in Washington, D.C. and work with the President.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Thursday that if the House Leadership’s bill failed, Obamacare would remain, according to several reports.

“There were a lot of emotional pleas last night that might cause people to take off their thinking hats and react with their hearts, rather than their heads, and support what we all know is bad legislation,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said on Friday morning to SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana