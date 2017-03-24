Trump Hits Pro-Life Freedom Caucus for Not Supporting Obamacare Replacement Bill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump singled out members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus for refusing to support Paul Ryan’s bill to replace Obamacare.

“The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows [Planned Parenthood] to continue if they stop this plan!” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

The House-led effort would defund Planned Parenthood, although that part of the bill faces a tough hurdle in the Senate. Pro-choice Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have signaled their opposition to that part of the bill.

Thursday night, senior White House aides delivered a message to House Republicans from the president: pass the bill on Friday, or leave Obamacare in place.

On Friday, Trump tried to rally support through Twitter.

“After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan!” Trump wrote.