VP Pence Cancels Travel, Stays in DC as Health Care Bill Hangs in the Balance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Mike Pence opted to stay in Washington, D.C. on Friday, putting aside prior travel plans to promote House Speaker Paul Ryan’s health care bill after a planned Thursday vote on the legislation was canceled.

Butler Coach Chris Holtmann mentioned as recently as Thursday afternoon that Pence was going to the team’s Sweet 16 game against North Carolina, according to Fox59. Midday Friday Pence’s office confirmed that the Vice President would not be in attendance.

The Vice President had also been scheduled for trips to Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee Friday. However, a senior administration official told Breitbart News, “The Vice President is postponing his trip to Little Rock and Memphis to remain in Washington to work with President Trump as the House of Representatives considers the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

A vote on the House Republican Leadership’s Obamacare replacement bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA,) was scheduled on Thursday night but was canceled in the midst of reports that there weren’t enough “yes” votes to pass the bill.

The White House now says the vote is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Speaker Paul Ryan traveled to the White House midday Friday to meet with the President.

