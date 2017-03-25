One Dead, One Injured After 2 Shootings on Vegas Strip in Same Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two shootings have taken place on the Vegas strip on the same day, according to multiple reports.

A gunman opened fire near the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, killing one and injuring another.

Police believe the gunman is barricaded inside a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard, where the incident is being treated as a barricade at this time, KSNV reported.

One victim has been taken to University Medical Center and is in unknown condition. Police do not believe there is a second suspect in this incident and no other victims have been found.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that north and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard is closed while they continue to try to apprehend the suspect.

North/southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd continues to be closed while we work to peacefully resolve this ongoing barricade. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/q1vQ7T5hKS — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

KSNV reports that the Boulevard is closed from East Harmon Avenue to East Flamingo Road. Police are trying to resolve the situation, which is still developing.

A second shooting took place inside the Bellagio hotel earlier Saturday morning when a gang of armed robbers opened fire, causing tourists to flee the area as the hotel was put on lockdown.

At least three people entered the Rolex store inside the hotel early Saturday morning, including the gunman who fired the shots, the Daily Mail reported.

Mayra Guadalupe Yañez was with her husband and grandchildren at the hotel when the gunfire broke out. She said one of the robbers was wearing a pig mask and carrying a gun.

“I heard three shots; he was carrying a gun and took the mask off while he was leaving,” Yañez told the Independent.

Some witnesses said the robbers used sledgehammers to break into the store, but police have not confirmed their accounts. Hotel guests and tourists fled the hotel after reports of an armed robbery surfaced.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that nobody was injured and announced that they already apprehended one suspect who is now in custody, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police said the store was closed when the armed robbers broke in and fired the shots inside the store.

One woman who was at the hotel when the robbery took place described the scene as one of “mass panic … Everyone running. I’m currently ducked on the floor under a table,” she wrote on Twitter.

Areas of the casino property remain closed as police continue to investigate the incident.

It is unclear whether the two shootings are related.