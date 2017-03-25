Rockville School Superintendent Says Parents’ Response to Alleged Rape Is ‘Racist’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The public outrage toward the illegal alien suspects accused of raping a 14-year-old freshman at Rockville High School has been “racist” and “xenophobic,” according to Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith.

Illegal aliens and Rockville High School student Sanchez Milian, 18, and Jose Montano, 17, allegedly forced the female victim into a bathroom stall on March 16 and “proceeded to raped her orally, vaginally, and anally,” Breitbart News reported.

Reaction to the alleged horror has been fierce. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan slammed immigration enforcement and Montgomery County Public Schools in an interview with WTTG-TV.

“Why is an 18-year-old man in a class with 13- or 14-year-old girls?” Hogan asked. “Why was his status not known to those folks? Why was he allowed to enter the country after he was picked up for illegally crossing the border — both of them?”

Montgomery County residents’ reaction was also harsh–and, according to Smith, racially motivated.

“While I know this tragic incident has become part of a national political debate, I want to remind community members that the lives of real students have been forever affected,” Smith said in an email Thursday published by Townhall.com.

“While many have chosen to engage civilly in the conversation, far too many have crossed the line with racist, xenophobic calls and emails,” Smith wrote. “MCPS is working with law enforcement to identify those who are making threats toward our students and schools. This behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

One of the rape suspects, Milian, was apprehended by Border Patrol agents in Texas last August as he illegally entered the United States from Mexico, Breitbart News reported.

