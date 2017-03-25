Sean Spicer: Paul Ryan’s Fate as Speaker ‘Up to Members of the House’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Speaker Paul Ryan’s fate would be “up to members of the House” after the failure of the House Obamacare replacement bill.

In an interview with Fox News, Spicer noted that President Donald Trump was “complimentary” about Ryan’s performance, but that it wasn’t up to him to say whether or not the Speaker would remain in his position.

“He knows how hard he worked to get this where it is— it was a very, very heavy lift—it was one of the most comprehensive reforms not just of healthcare but of entitlements that we haven’t seen in 30 years.”

Spicer said that the White House wanted to get the bill through but that they would continue to pursue the president’s agenda.

“The agenda moves on. We’ve got a very, very bold and robust agenda, and the president promised to the American people we’re going to roll on,” he said.