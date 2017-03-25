Trump: After Obamacare Explodes, We’ll Put Together a ‘Great Healthcare Plan for the People’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump addressed the failure of the Obamacare replacement bill for the first time on Twitter after Congress pulled the bill from the House floor.

Trump tweeted:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

“ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The House pulled the American Health Care Act from the House floor Friday after it became clear that the House was not able to secure enough votes for the bill’s passage.

Trump told the media Friday afternoon that the bill’s failure would help Congress put together a better healthcare plan, but he also blamed the Democrats for opposing the bill.

“Certainly for me it was a very interesting experience, but for me, it’ll be an experience that leads to an even better healthcare plan,” Trump said.

“We were very close. It was a very tight margin. We had no Democrat support, no votes from the Democrats,” he added.

Trump specifically singled out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as the reason for the bill’s failure.

“The losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, because they own Obamacare. They 100% own it,” Trump said. “They have Obamacare for a little while longer until it ceases to exist, which it will at some point in the near future.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Friday that the failure of the Obamacare replacement bill will make tax reform harder but not “impossible” after the White House sent a message that President Trump’s tax reform and infrastructure agenda will not be affected by the failed healthcare bill.