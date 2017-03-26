Elizabeth Warren Supports Filibuster on Gorsuch Nomination: ‘Way Outside the Mainstream’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said last week that she supports a filibuster to stop the Supreme Court nomination of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch, claiming that he is “way outside the mainstream.”

“We need to have a judge who’s kind of acceptable to both sides,” Warren said on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition Friday. “That’s the reason there’s a 60-vote rule in effect on Supreme Court nominees.”

“I don’t think Neil Gorsuch meets that standard,” Warren said. “Here’s someone — read his record.”

“In every opportunity to choose between corporate interests, big corporations and the little guy — employees, women, consumers — he always chooses the big corporations,” Warren said. “And I think that puts him way outside the mainstream of what we need.”

“So that means you — just to be clear — you would support a filibuster?” Host Rachel Martin asked Warren.

“Oh, absolutely,” Warren said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Politico on Thursday that the Democrats would deny Gorsuch the 60 votes he needs to avoid a Senate filibuster and be confirmed to the High Court.

“There’s been an almost seismic shift in the caucus [against Gorsuch],” Schumer said as the Senate Judiciary confirmation hearings concluded on Thursday. “He did not win anybody over with his testimony.”

A Democratic filibuster would leave it up to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) whether or not to change Senate rules requiring a 60-vote confirmation to a simple majority vote on the nominee.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for changing the rules or employing what some refer to as the “nuclear option.”

“If we end up with that gridlock I would say if you can, Mitch, go nuclear,” Trump said, as reported by CNN. “That would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web.”

“It’s up to Mitch, but I would say go for it,” Trump said.