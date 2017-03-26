Report: Huma Abedin ‘Working Hard’ to Save Marriage with Anthony Weiner

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Hillary Clinton operative Huma Abedin is reportedly “working hard” to save her marriage with former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner, just months after the pair separated as a result of his multiple sexting scandals.

Sources close to the Abedin family told the New York Post that “Huma has been working hard on her relationship with Anthony. He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [Irving Place apartment] they share. If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn.”

“Both [his and her] families are hoping they will reconcile,” the source continued.

Another source supported this story, saying that the couple’s separation was “more for optics for the campaign and pressure from Hillary’s camp.”

The potential reconciliation is perhaps surprising given Weiner’s multiple sexting scandals. The first, exposed in 2011 by the late Andrew Breitbart and dubbed ‘Weinergate,’ led to Weiner’s resignation from Congress and the issuing of a public apology.

In 2013, having declared himself a candidate to be mayor of New York, other photos were published of Weiner sexting another woman under the name ‘Carlos Danger.’ Despite the revelation, Weiner did not pull out the race and eventually finished fifth with just 4.9 percent of the vote.

In August last year, Abedin revealed that she was separating from Weiner after yet another sexting incident, although she said the pair would continue to work together to raise their son, who could even be seen in one of Weiner’s photos.

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Weiner sexted a busty brunette while his son was in bed with him https://t.co/f2C7tn1yoy pic.twitter.com/JNmerTREKD — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2016

Last October, Weiner checked into a sex addiction facility to overcome his urges, although he was reportedly forced to leave early having run out of money to pay for it. He was also investigated by the FBI over claims he had been sexting a 15-year-old girl. A laptop examined in that investigation reportedly contained emails from Hillary Clinton’s private email server, as both Weiner and Abedin used the device. This development led FBI Director James Comey to announce that the bureau re-opened its investigation of Clinton’s handling of classified information. The Clinton campaign to this day claims the Comey announcement caused significant damage to her candidacy.

The girl claimed that Weiner sent her nude photos, shared pornographic videos with her, discussed his “rape fantasies,” and requested that she undress and masturbate during video calls.

In January, media reports revealed that federal prosecutors were looking into potential charges against Weiner for child pornography,

However, despite all this, Abedin is apparently “still in love” with Weiner, blaming the “pressures of the campaign and presidential race and him drifting off into obscurity” for his latest relapse.

“A lot of [their] friends believe this is an illness, that he is sick. [But] Huma takes it into consideration that there’s been no affair, or physical contact that anybody is aware of. He never met [the women],” the family friend added.

