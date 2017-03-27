Reports: ICE Agents Detain Illegal Alien Father of Rockville Rape Suspect

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Federal immigration officers agents have detained the illegal-alien father of one of the two illegals aliens who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Rockville High School last Friday, say local reports.

The father, Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, was detained once officers at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement discovered that he is an illegal alien, say the reports. The 43-year-old Guatemalan native is being held at the Howard County Detention Center and has a legal notice to appear at a future immigration hearing, WTOP.com reports.

The detention reflects the federal government’s new emphasis on enforcing U.S. immigration law, following the exit of President Barack Obama, who allowed at least 300,000 Central American migrants into the United States.

Sanchez-Reyes is the father of the 18-year-old illegal alien rape suspect Henry E. Sanchez-Milian, who allegedly orally, anally, and vaginally raped a freshman girl in a boy’s bathroom stall with suspect Jose Montano on Mar. 16. In 2016, the son arrived in the U.S. from Guatemala and was picked up by immigration officials before he was officially turned over to his father’s custody, his attorney said, according to FOX5.

“He was stopped at the border and detained by ICE. He was detained for 12 days, but then ICE made the discretionary decision to simply let him go. They put him on a plane in Texas and his father had to pay for the ticket. His father picked him up at BWI Airport and he’s been in this country with the full awareness of ICE,” said attorney Andrew Jezic.

The youth also has a “pending alien removal” case against him—yet despite his active case and age, he was allowed to enroll in a public high school.

A policy expert with the non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) told Breitbart News that most of the young illegals surging from Central America into the U.S. are shipped into the interior and placed in the custody of other illegal aliens.

“Eighty percent of the tens of thousands of Central American kids who were caught by the Border Patrol and released by [the Department of Health and Human Services] have been released to other illegal aliens,” CIS Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan explained, citing a report from the Associated Press. “Not surprisingly, few bother to show up for or complete their immigration court proceedings and have joined the larger illegal alien population.”

Under policies set by former President Barack Obama, agency officials shipped many illegal alien minors with obvious gang ties, including vivid gang tattoos seen by Border Patrol agents, to gang recruiters in many areas, including Washington, D.C.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has demanded a review of Sanchez-Milian’s immigration history, criminal record, and possible gang affiliations.

A Congressional Research Service report released in April 2016 found that only three or four percent of unaccompanied illegal alien minors were sent home.