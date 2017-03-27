Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks Introduces One Line Bill to Repeal Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the same day that the House of Representatives canceled its vote on Ryancare, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks filed a simple one-line bill to repeal Obama’s signature health care law.

The Huntsville Republican titled the bill ‘Obamacare Repeal Act.” It is short and to the point, AI.com reported.

“Effective as of Dec. 31, 2017, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is repealed, and the provisions of law amended or repealed by such Act are restored or revived as if such Act had not been enacted,” the bill reads.

Brooks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told constituents last week that he was a “no” vote on the Obamacare repeal/replace bill offered by Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Also last week, in an interview with SiriusXM host Alex Marlow, Brooks called the Speaker’s bill “a horrible replacement bill.”

Rep. Brooks went on to call the bill “the largest Republican welfare program in the history of the Republican Party.”

“If the American people want to repeal Obamacare, this is their last, best chance during the 115th Congress,” Brooks said.

“At a minimum, the discharge petition will, like the sun burning away the fog, show American voters who really want to repeal Obamacare and who merely act that way during election time,” the 5th District Congressman concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.