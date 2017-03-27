NC School District Fights to Keep Pro-Transgender Message in First-Grade Curriculum

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Public pressure has forced far-left officials at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district (CMS) to withdraw a pro-transgender book for first-grade kids — but the officials are now mandating a book with a disguised version of the same pro-transgender message.

A teacher raised concerns about the transgender-validating book, Jacob’s New Dress, at a school board meeting. The book celebrates a young boy who wears dresses to school, and it stigmatizes boys who urge their peers to wear boys’ clothes. After lawmakers in Raleigh heard the concerns, the book was removed from the “anti-bullying” curriculum — but it was replaced with Red: A Crayon’s Story, which focuses on a red crayon that believes itself to be blue, reports WFXB.

But both books are included in the campaign known as Welcoming Schools by the LGBT advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, an effort to help elementary schools become “LGBTQ-inclusive” and “gender-expansive.”

According to the Amazon review, the Red: A Crayon’s Story book “can be read at any levels.” The review says:

Red has a bright red label, but he is, in fact, blue. His teacher tries to help him be red (let’s draw strawberries!), his mother tries to help him be red by sending him out on a playdate with a yellow classmate (go draw a nice orange!), and the scissors try to help him be red by snipping his label so that he has room to breathe. But Red is miserable. He just can’t be red, no matter how hard he tries! Finally, a brand-new friend offers a brand-new perspective, and Red discovers what readers have known all along. He’s blue! This funny, heartwarming, colorful picture book about finding the courage to be true to your inner self can be read on multiple levels, and it offers something for everyone.

Also, Amazon shows the two books are often bought by the same buyers and are matched with sales of a book about a boy who wants to be a girl named “Jazz.”

Other books, including “Toni the Tampon,” push the same transgender claim that a person’s sex is changeable, regardless of biology.

“The purpose of our elementary schools is to teach writing, reading, and arithmetic, not to encourage boys to wear dresses,” Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of NC Values Coalition, said in a statement.

“I read the book online,” she told the New York Times. “It’s clearly geared to young children. The book is meant as a tool of indoctrination to normalize transgender behavior. I think a lot of parents would object to that.”

Schools should be focused on helping young children to achieve the building blocks of learning, not indoctrinating them in progressive social values, she said in her statement:

CMS is failing our children; in the recent 2016 state academic ratings, 43 of 165 CMS schools achieved overall pass rates below 50% and a majority (59%) earned a grade of C or below when measuring student proficiency and growth. These lessons found in the book, Jacob’s New Dress and My Princess Boy and other transgender curriculum are not appropriate for any child whose parents support traditional family values. There is no question that this attempt by CMS staff to mandated training is nothing more than putting a dress on CMS’s Gender Unicorn. We encourage CMS to refocus on their mission of maximizing academic achievement instead of advancing this controversial curriculum.

The pro-transgender “Gender Unicorn” message tells children that sexual attitudes can be chosen, diverse and fluid, despite the risk of derailing some children’s normal maturation into healthy and stable young men and young women.

The CMS school board is currently preparing to add sexual orientation and “gender identity/expression” to its policy on multiculturalism, reports the Charlotte Observer, along with such things as race, religion and national origin. “The proposed new policy…calls for CMS to “intentionally incorporate diversity throughout the curriculum, instruction and professional development,” says the report.

Fitzgerald continued:

As Charlotte’s City Council passed an outrageous ordinance last year that made it necessary for the State to correct the mistake with HB2, Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools was working on rolling out a new anti-bullying policy that seeks to indoctrinate students in the school district by normalizing transgender behavior. Both Charlotte’s ordinance and the CMS transgender indoctrination were advanced by the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT activist group, in conjunction with its NC affiliates, Equality NC and Time Out Youth. They provided the curriculum, the training, and the lesson plans for mandated transgender training for our children, complete with the Gender Unicorn, all while the Bank of America funded the program and the groups that support it.

Last year, the Charlotte City Council passed the ordinance that allowed anyone who simply declared they had changed their gender to use the restrooms and locker rooms of the opposite sex. The ordinance was pushed forward by registered sex offender Chad Sevearance-Turner and national gay-advocacy groups during the tenure of Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory (R), however, signed the HB2 privacy and public safety bill into law to nullify the Charlotte ordinance. HB2 required people to use the bathroom that matched the official documentation of their sex. The documents could be their original birth certificate, or a modified birth certificate after surgical changes, so allowing people who want to live as members of other sex to use bathrooms reserved for the other sex.

Following the passage of HB2, progressive groups pushed major universities, sports organizations, businesses, and celebrities to boycott the state. The resulting boycotts helped the state’s establishment media to portray the privacy-protecting law as an economic hazard. In general, gay groups opposed the HB2 law because they seek to blur the social and legal recognition of the two male and female sexes.

In general, transgender and gay groups opposed the HB2 law because they want to blur the social and legal recognition of the two male and female sexes. The overall goal is to get government support for the “transgender ideology,” which says that Americans should sacrifice their single-sex institutions — such as bathrooms, sports leagues, women’s shelters, and normal child-rearing practices — to validate the relatively few people who want to live as members of the other sex.

Pro-transgender groups and their progressive political allies are trying to shape the early development of children, but are being rejected by the public and resisted by mainstream professional and pro-family groups. To learn more about the public’s opposition to the transgender ideology, click here.