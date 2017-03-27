Trump Jobs Boom Continues: Ford Motor Co. Announces Investment in 3 Michigan Plants

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ford Motor Co. is set to announce new investments in three plants in Michigan, reports reveal.

The carmaker will reportedly invest a “significant amount” in assembly plants in Wayne, Flat Rock, and its Romeo Engine Plant, according to The Detroit News.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The latest news of the carmaker’s U.S. expansion comes only two months after the company announced it was investing up to $700 million in its Michigan facilities.

In February, Ford CEO Mark Fields said his company’s decision to create jobs in America rather than in Mexico is a “vote of confidence” in Trump’s incoming administration and the pro-business environment it will create.

The company is expected to make a full announcement on Tuesday, March 28.

Ford is not alone in re-investing in the U.S.

Also in January, General Motors announced plans to re-invest in factories in the U.S.A. and to add some 1,500 or more jobs to its labor force. The plans will include a one-billion-dollar plan to build new manufacturing lines in the U.S.

Other carmakers, such as Toyota and Fiat, also plan to invest in America.

The automakers have joined a growing list of companies announcing major expansion in the age of Trump. The list includes 45,000 jobs announced by Exxon Mobil, 10,000 new jobs at Kroger, 10,000 jobs at Walmart, another 10,000 jobs to be offered by U.S. Steel, and 50,000 by SoftBank Telecommunications, among many others.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.