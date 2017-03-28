Shock Berkeley Poll: California Voters Want Democrats to Work with Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new poll by the Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) at UC Berkeley shows that a majority of registered voters in California want the state’s elected Democrats to work with President Donald Trump rather than to resist his agenda.

The poll reveals that “by a 53% to 47% margin, slightly more voters prefer that when state leaders disagree with the president they should try to work with him even if it means making compromises, rather than opposing him if it risks negative consequences and losses in federal funding.”

Voters prefer that Democrats work with Trump even though 61% disapprove of the job he is doing, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.6%.

In fact, the poll found that Trump has lower approval ratings than any U.S. president at this point in his presidency since the poll began, with President John F. Kennedy in 1961.

In addition, the poll finds that Californians reject “CalExit” and proposals to secede from the Union by more than a two-to-one margin, 68% to 32%. Republicans (85% no, 15% yes) are more opposed than Democrats (56% no, 44% yes) to seceding.

The poll also found that California voters approve of Trump’s policies on infrastructure, the economy and jobs — and disapprove of his policies on every other issue. Trump rated lowest on his policies on the environment, and on minority groups.

Illegal immigration was a closer call, with 38% of California’s registered voters approving of his policies and 49% disapproving, as the state’s Democrats prepare for a showdown with Trump over the contentious issue of sanctuary cities.

